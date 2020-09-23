Former federal grand juror pleads guilty to obstruction of justice

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to U.S. attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., 51-year-old Alicia Renee Coleman of Rock Hill pleaded guilty in federal court to obstruction of justice.

Officials say Coleman communicated secret federal grand jury information concerning an indictment and upcoming arrests to her her family in June 2018. The information disclosed concerned the case United States v. Hemphill, where Coleman served as a member of the jury. According to officials, the information made its way to targets of the investigation.

Authorities say they quickly learned about the information leak and changed the upcoming takedown date in the case as a result.

Officials say Coleman originally denied the claims that she leaked information but later admitted to it and was relieved of her juror duties.

According to officials, Coleman is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years federal supervised release.