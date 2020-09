Lt.-Gov. Evette returns to State House Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette returned to public life Tuesday after being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month.

Evette met with House members Tuesday to discuss her recovery from COVID-19. She was wearing a mask.

The 53-year-old says she had a sore throat and headache on September 10, so she took a coronavirus test which came back positive the next day.