Win $1K at Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Golf Ball Drop event!

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to win $1,000 at the Ronald McDonald House Charities Columbia’s annual Golf Ball Drop Monday!

It starts September 28 at the Columbia Country Club in Blythewood at 10:30 a.m.

Officials say before they kick off their 26th annual Red Jacket Classic, they will drop 1,000 numbered golf balls out of a helicopter.

Whichever ball lands in or closest to the hole will win the money.

According to event organizers, one golf ball is $10 and six golf balls are $50.

To purchase your tickets to the event, visit the Ronald McDonald House’s website by clicking here.