AP: South Carolina approves 2nd round of federal COVID-19 aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers have agreed on how to spend the remaining $693 million in federal money meant to help pay for COVID-19 expenses.

Most of the money – $420 million – will go to replenish the state’s unemployment fund. The state already sent $500 million to the unemployment fund. The bill sends $115 million to education, local government and state agencies. The proposal spends $93 million on additional COVID-19 testing, $25 million in grants for approved nonprofit organizations and $40 million for relief money for approved minority and small businesses.

The House and Senate approved the bill Wednesday and it goes to the governor’s desk.