Chester County supervisor charged with meth trafficking

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A South Carolina grand jury has indicted a county supervisor for using government cars to run a methamphetamine trafficking operation while on the clock.

Indictments unsealed today charge Chester County Supervisor Kenneth Shane Stuart with meth trafficking, criminal conspiracy, misconduct in office and two counts of meth distribution.

Stuart has served as supervisor since 2015 and was re-elected in 2018. Stuart will have a bond hearing Friday morning.