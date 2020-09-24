DHEC: 664 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 16 confirmed deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released its most recent coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 664 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state so far to 139,021 and 3,097 deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

According to DHEC, 6,995 coronavirus tests were conducted Wednesday which returned a percent positive rate of 9.5%.

DHEC is also reminding the public of opportunities for free, self-administered coronavirus tests available to everyone. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has been offering surge testing at Founder’s Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park. These tests are conducted via a self-administered nasal swab.

“Testing remains a critical component in the fight against COVID-19, and DHEC is asking South Carolinians to do your part to get tested,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim Public Health Director. “By getting tested, you are helping us stay vigilant and take the needed actions to stop the spread of this virus.”

DHEC urges anyone who regularly goes out in public to get tested at least once a month.

More information about surge testing can be found at doineedacovid19test.com.