DHEC: 647 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its latest coronavirus case data as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 647 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths which brings South Carolina’s total number of cases to 140,056 with 3,114 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says 5,832 coronavirus tests were administered Thursday which returned a percent positive rate of 11.1%.