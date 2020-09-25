RCSD announces arrest for burglary at CMC recycling

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested 48-year-old James Walker on Friday morning around 3 a.m. and charged him with 2nd degree burglary, petit larceny and obtaining nonferrous metals unlawfully.

Authorities say they were dispatched to an alarm call at CMC Recycling on Shop Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night where they heard noise coming from an adjoining business. Deputies say they saw a broken latch on the business’s door, so they set up a perimeter and used a K-9 to locate the suspect.

Investigators say that Walker removed copper pipes from CMC Recycling and was trying to flee when he was apprehended.

Authorities say Walker was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.