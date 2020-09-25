Richland One implementing new stadium guidelines for football

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County School District One kicks off their football season tonight and with it, comes new stadium guidelines for spectators.

Fans must adhere to all district COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing a mask and physically distancing themselves from other fans.

Additionally, Richland One is keeping its clear bag policy from last year.

Approved bags are considered the following:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12” – A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bags or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap)