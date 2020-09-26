South Carolina’s one stop shop website for Coronavirus information expands data

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is now more information at your fingertips on the state’s Coronavirus website.

In a release, the Governor’s office says accelerate.sc.gov, now provides a centralized location for users to look at Coronavirus dashboards and economic data.

Users can access dashboards regarding employment, education, business, economy, social impact, COVID-19 impact and CARES Act funds.

“One of our fundamental goals is to give South Carolinians all the tools we’re able to provide that will help them navigate the uncertainty brought on by this pandemic,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “These simple and clear dashboards are an important part of furthering that goal, and will undoubtedly be helpful to South Carolinians.”

The South Carolina Department of Administration will update the dashboards weekly or monthly, say officials.

To check it out, click here accelerate.sc.gov.