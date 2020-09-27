DHEC: Who should get tested for Coronavirus

Health officials answer the question

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–State Health officials are answering the question, ‘Who should get tested?

DHEC says if you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, they recommend that you get tested for Coronavirus at least once a month.

According to health officials, routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.

DHEC says you can learn more about who should get tested here.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.