Midlands Technical College reacts to passing of Faculty Member

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Midlands Technical College is reacting to the death of faculty member Shirley Bannister.

In a statement released on Twitter, the college’s President Dr. Ronald Rhames, issued the following:

On the death of S. Bannister, chair of the MTC Nursing Dept.:

“My heart is broken. Shirley was like an angel on Earth. Her life mission was caring for others … While her death is devastating, her impact is everlasting.” –

Dr. Rhames, President, Midlands Technical College.