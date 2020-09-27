Midlands Technical College reacts to passing of Faculty Member
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Midlands Technical College is reacting to the death of faculty member Shirley Bannister.
In a statement released on Twitter, the college’s President Dr. Ronald Rhames, issued the following:
On the death of S. Bannister, chair of the MTC Nursing Dept.:
“My heart is broken. Shirley was like an angel on Earth. Her life mission was caring for others … While her death is devastating, her impact is everlasting.” –
Dr. Rhames, President, Midlands Technical College.