10 individuals arrested on federal drug conspiracy charges in Chesterfield County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced that 10 individuals in Chesterfield County have been arrested and charged in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Officials say the following individuals have been charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Michael Gary Pruitt, a/k/a “White Mike,” 30, of Kershaw (Also charged with two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Each carries a potential penalty of at least five years, consecutive to any other penalty imposed.)

Brian Thomas Huey, 47, of Mount Croghan

Matthew Sidney McIntyre, 31, of Jefferson

Christopher Kent McClain, 49, of Jefferson

Christopher Jacob McClain, a/k/a “White Boy,” 29, of Pageland

Franklin Lee Laney, Jr., a/k/a “Pops,” 42, of Jefferson

Ridge Steven Oliver, a/k/a “Stevie,” 55, of Ruby

Jonathan Ray Gordon, a/k/a “Jon G,” 37, of Jefferson

According to authorities, the following individuals have been charged in the conspiracy with 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

William Chester Miles, a/k/a “Bug,” 31, of Lancaster

Sheila Ann Hicks, 47, of Pageland

Authorities say the investigation was carried out by the DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Cheraw Police Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Hartsville Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, and Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.