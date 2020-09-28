DHEC: 542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 10 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 542 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 10 confirmed deaths. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the state 142,449 and 3,154 total confirmed deaths.

DHEC says 6,635 tests were reported to them Sunday, which returned a percent positive rate of 8.2%.

