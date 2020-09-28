DHEC reminds pet owners to keep their pets vaccinated on World Rabies Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control supports World Rabies Day by reminding the public to keep their animals vaccinated. This year’s World Rabies Day theme is “End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate,” and DHEC wants South Carolinians to be aware of several low-cost vaccine clinics across the state.

A list of vaccine clinics as well as information about rabies can be found at www.scdhec.gov/rabies.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies. To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator.”

World Rabies Day is celebrated annually on September 28.

If you believe that you, someone you know or your pet have been exposed to rabies, call your nearest DHEC Environmental Affairs Office during normal business hours. DHEC says to immediately wash out the affected area with soap and water, and urges you to seek medical attention immediately.