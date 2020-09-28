LCSD: Three arrested at home in Red Bank

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies say they have caught a man wanted for burglary, and arrested two more people Friday at a home in Red Bank.

Authorities say Jeffrey Flowers is charged with second-degree burglary while Michael Pendleton and Cynara Davis were also arrested as they searched for Flowers at a home on South Lake Drive.

According to investigators, while searching for Flowers, they arrested Pendleton for a bench warrant and a narcotics warrant, and Davis was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after she carried a bag with drugs, a digital scale as well as packaging items inside.

All three were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center. Davis was released on bond.