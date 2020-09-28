Mother of Midlands teacher who died of COVID-19 also passes away due to the virus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The mother of the Midlands teacher who passed away earlier this month from complications of coronavirus has also passed from complications from the virus.

Shirley Bannister was the mother of 28-year-old Demi Bannister, who passed away from COVID-19 complications on September 7. Shirley was the department chair for nursing at Midlands Technical College for the past seven years. She graduated from MTC as a teen, earning her nursing degree, before continuing and getting her Master’s.

MTC’s president, Dr. Ronald Rhames, says he’s been hearing from students and others that interacted with Shirley on a regular basis about what kind of person she was.

Rhames says it’s more important now than ever to follow the CDC guidelines to help curb the virus spread, so more tragedies like this don’t continue to happen.