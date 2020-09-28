Pedestrian killed after collision on SC Highway 213 in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after a collision on SC Highway 213 Sunday.

Troopers say it happened near Fairview Church Road at approximately 2 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2019 Dodge Pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was on the road without any reflective clothing on.

Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and died.

Officials say the driver and the passenger in the truck both wore seat belts and weren’t injured.

Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.