“Ronald McDonald House Charities” holds Golf Ball Drop fundraiser

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It was raining golf balls at one Midlands course Monday morning when a helicopter dropped 1,000 golf balls onto the course at Columbia Country Club.

The drop was the culmination of a fundraiser for the “Ronald McDonald House Charities.” Participants were able to purchase the balls with the one that landed closest to the pin being the winner of $1,000.

Organizers say the event will go a long way in providing comfort to families with loved ones receiving medical treatment.

For more information about the “Ronald McDonald House Charities of Columbia” visit www.rmhcofcolumbia.org.