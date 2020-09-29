DHEC: 527 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 22 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its up to date coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 527 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 143,495 with 3,173 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 4,007 test results Monday which returned a percent positive rate of 13.2%.

Additional information can be found at scdhec.gov/COVID-19.