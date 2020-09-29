Lexington-Richland School District Five announces four day in-person instruction for hybrid students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, Lexington-Richland School District Five announced that they will move to in-person instruction four days a week for students in the current hybrid model. A completely virtual option is still available for students as well.

The move to in-person instruction four days a week will be introduced in three phases.

Phase 1 October 5: 4K-2nd grade students begin four days a week in-person instruction.

Phase 2 October 19: Grades 3-6 students begin four days a week in-person instruction.

Phase 3 November 9: Grades 7-12 students begin four days a week in-person instruction.



Wednesday will continue to serve as a distance-learning day for students.

All four-year-old preschool programs will return to a full day schedule on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Three-year-old preschool programs will continue on a half day schedule as it is their normal program.

The district says they could return to a completely virtual program at anytime in response to COVID-19, and a five day in-person instruction week could also be considered in the future.