RCSD seeking help identifying armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of an armed robbery.

On September 20 around 5:20 p.m. deputies say they were called to the Walmart on Killian Road to reports of an armed robbery. Officials say a man walked out of the Walmart with a car battery he had not paid for and when confronted by an employee, the suspect pulled out a knife and charged at the employee. Authorities say the employee hid behind a car while the suspect fled in a cream-colored Chrysler 300.

Anyone who may be able to identify the individual in the video is asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.