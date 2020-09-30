A Visit to the Most Significant Telescope Ever

John Farley,

A huge telescope with the most advanced technology to date is being constructed right now in Chile.

Forbes.com says, “In just its first year of operation, the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope organization says that the telescope will see more asteroids, stars, quasars, and galaxies and issue more alerts than all previous telescopes combined.”

Here’s the full article.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucedorminey/2020/09/27/a-visit-to-the-most-important-survey-telescope-ever-built/#52a3d77d40aa

Capture

Categories: Weather Blog

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts