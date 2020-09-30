Columbia Urban League receives $100,000 donation for Gateway Empowerment Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the Columbia Urban League announced that they received a $100,000 donation from South State Bank to support the opening of their Gateway Empowerment Center.

According to officials, the Gateway Empowerment Center will serve to improve the social and economic status of African Americans and disadvantaged and under served communities by attacking the cycle of poverty. Officials say the center will promote small business development, job development through apprenticeships and other skill certification programs, money management, home ownership training and other services.

Officials say the center will be located at 2805 Main Street in Columbia. The property was donated to the Columbia Urban League by Bank of America.