DHEC: 197 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 21 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released its latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 197 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 143,623 and 3,186 total deaths.

DHEC says the low case number in Tuesday’s data is due to a temporary reporting delay of electronic lab results while they work to improve their internal database.

DHEC says they received 1,252 test results yesterday which returned a percent positive rate of 15.7%.