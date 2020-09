DMV to require vision test for license renewal

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina drivers looking to renew their license will have new requirements beginning in October. Starting October 1, the DMV will require drivers to take an eye exam before their license renewals are approved.

DMV officials say drivers must provide vision test results to renew any type of license.

Additionally, due to the pandemic, officials have moved the deadline to get a Real ID to October 1, 2021.