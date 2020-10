LCSD searching for armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Lexington County are looking for a suspect involved in a pair of recent armed robberies. Investigators say the man is accused of robbing convenience stores on Charleston Highway and Rolling Meadows Lane on September 20.

If you have any information on either of these incidents call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.