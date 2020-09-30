RCSD seeking help identifying assault suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who, they say, assaulted a worker at an adult video store.

Deputies say they were called to This Is It Video around 1 a.m. on Saturday September 26 in reference to the assault of an employee.

Authorities say the employee was outside the store, smoking a cigarette, when the suspect, seen in the video above, approached her and punched her in the face. Authorities say the man walked away before returning and punching the woman in the face several more times.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identity is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.