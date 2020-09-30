“Serve and Connect” receives $75,000 from AT&T for “Greg’s Groceries”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More groceries will soon reach the tables of needy families in the midlands. Today “Serve and connect” received a $75,000 donation from AT&T to expand it’s food donation program, “Greg’s Groceries.”

Officials say “Greg’s Groceries” provides boxes of non-perishable food which law enforcement agencies can share with individuals and families in need.

The donation comes five years after Officer Gregory Alia of the Forest Acres Police Department died in the line of duty on September 30 of 2015. The program is named in his honor.