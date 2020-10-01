Columbia Fire Department recognizes National Fire Prevention Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– October kicks off National Fire Prevention Month, and National Fire Prevention Week starts on Sunday.

The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week is ‘Serve up fire safety in the kitchen.’ Firefighters are highlighting the risk of home fires that happen while cooking.

Although cooking can be relaxing and fun, and brings family and friends together, Columbia Fire Marshal George Adams says it’s the number one leading cause of fires in our community.

With more people spending time at home because of the pandemic, there’s a greater risk of something going wrong in the kitchen. Make sure you and your family have an escape plan and meeting point, and always get yourself out and call 911 if a fire starts.