DHEC: 229 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, 20 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued its most recent coronavirus report.

DHEC reports 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 143,787 and 3,203 total deaths in the state.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Like Tuesday’s data, Wednesday’s results are low because the only results being reported to DHEC are via email or fax while DHEC makes improvements to its electronic database. DHEC says individuals with positive test results are being notified via their health care provider.

DHEC received 1,693 test results on Wednesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 13.5%.

To find a testing clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.