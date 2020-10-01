RCSD investigating shooting off Polo Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a shooting which took place at the 200 block of Gatepost Lane off Polo Road.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower body. Officials say she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Deputies say they believe this is an isolated incident and does not pose a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.