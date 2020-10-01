SC attorney makes rap video proclaiming his client’s innocence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A South Carolina attorney has released a rap video claiming his client’s innocence. Attorney Eric Poston represents Sidney Moorer in the civil portion of his kidnapping conviction of Heather Elvis.

Poston, who performs under the name Ducati James, recorded and produced a video for the profanity laced song titled “Innocent.”

In an interview with ABC affiliate WPDE, Poston added that Moorer was vaguely aware of the project, and was of the opinion that the unconventional method couldn’t hurt.