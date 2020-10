SLED: Former Marlboro County law enforcement officer charged with Misconduct in Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they arrested a former law enforcement officer with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office for illegally selling his agency-issued Taser.

SLED says 38-year-old Phillip Gardner has been charged with Misconduct in Office, and was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.