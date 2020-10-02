City of Columbia wants feedback on outdated revision plan

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The city of Columbia wants your feedback on their plans to revise the current rezoning map that’s more than 40 years old.

City officials say the the goal of this process is to make the outdated zoning plan more modern and streamline in in order to foster future growth. At the same time, officials say they want to make sure the changes maintain the historic and cultural integrity of area neighborhoods.

Some of the changes in the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) would include better regulation of land use, density of parking lot coverage, building sizes among other things. The Comprehensive Plan also called the ‘Columbia Compass’ will help identify the locations where these districts that will create more compatibility between mixed-use, industrial and institutional spaces. This, the City says will help protect the public health and safety.

The new code and official zoning is set to go into effect March of 2021. City officials say they would like to hear from you before they are able to complete a draft and adopt the revisions. If you would like to voice your opinion or get answers to some of the questions you might have about the process you can attend either virtual meetings or schedule a face to face meeting over the next two weeks. Keep in mind you must make an appointment.

City officials will offer one on one appointments to hear your comments and questions. Each person will get 15 minuets to pose their concerns from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Again, an appointment is required in order for you to have your voice heard.

Dates still available are as follows:

Friday, October 2

Wednesday, October 7

Thursday, October 8

For information on how to sign-up for an appointment or just to take a closer look at the draft you can click on the link provided here: https://www.columbiasc.gov/zoning