DHEC: 256 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 12 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its updated coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 256 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths in South Carolina.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC also says that their online dashboard has been fully updated after a reporting delay in their electronic database from September 24-October 2 that caused their data to reflect lower numbers. 23,902 tests from this time have now been added to the online dashboard which now reflects the appropriate number of cases. Of those tests, 1,479 returned positive results which are reflected in the state’s total numbers.

DHEC says the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 144,366 with 3,211 deaths.

According to DHEC, they received 1,670 test results yesterday which yielded a percent positive rate of 15.3%.