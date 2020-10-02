Ronald McDonald House of Columbia needs your vote to win a $25,000 grant for bagged lunch program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Ronald McDonald House Charities in Columbia needs your vote to earn a $25,000 grant from State Farm for its Pack-a-Smile program.

The program provides free bagged lunches to families at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital and Women’s Services. The charity says winning the grant would cover those lunches for four months.

State Farm’s neighborhood assist contest picked 200 non-profits and will reward the top 40 with $25,000 grants each. You are allowed up to 10 votes today before voting ends at 11:59 p.m.

The winners will be announced November 4.

For more information and to cast your vote, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2033102.