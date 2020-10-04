DHEC: More than 100 mobile Coronavirus test sites across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials are urging anyone who wants to get tested for Coronavirus to check out the testing locations.

According to DHEC, testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC says the department is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and to make testing available in communities across the state.

Health officials say there are are 119 mobile testing events scheduled through November 23 and there are 316 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here scdhec.gov/covid19testing.