DHEC: 545 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 545 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with four new deaths. This makes the state’s total number of cases 147,116 and 3,258 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 4,947 test results from Sunday which returned a percent positive rate of 11%.

For the latest coronavirus information visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.