UPDATE: Body found in downtown Columbia Sunday morning identified

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they have identified the man whose body was found at the 1700 block of Senate Street Sunday morning as 26-year-old Wesley Colin Brown of Greenville. Officials say an autopsy revealed that Brown died of complications from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Brown came to Columbia for a wedding and was alone at the time of the incident.

On Sunday, officers say they were dispatched to the scene after two people were on a morning walk and saw the victim. Officials say EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at crimesc.com.