DHEC: 693 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its updated coronavirus data as of Monday.

According to DHEC, 693 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday with 17 new deaths. This makes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina 147,800 with 3,275 total deaths.

DHEC says 5,383 tests were conducted Monday which returned a percent positive rate of 12.9%.

To find a coronavirus testing clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.