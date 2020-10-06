Irmo man gets 40 years for 2019 murder of Lexington woman

Lexington, SC (WOLO) –The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says an Irmo man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, with no chance of parole for a 2019 murder.

During a jury trial held in Lexington County, two people testified that while riding in the car with 30 year old Joseph Randolph Henry, and the victim 25 year old Alexis Azarigian, both say during a car ride in February of 2019, Henry and Azarigian were in a verbal argument when Henry who was sitting behind her, pulled out a gun and shot her point blank range in the back of the head.

The driver of the car stopped at a church along Augusta Road in an effort to call 911 at which time the witness testified that Henry said “You know who I am; you know what I do; and I do what I say,” before getting out of the car. Henry was tracked down and taken into custody about 30 minutes later not far from the scene.

During sentencing the victim’s mother, Vicki Azarigian addresses Henry in court saying in part,

“It was so easy to fall in love with Alexis. Her smile, her beautiful eyes, her infectious laugh and her very large loving heart. Her life was brutally ripped away from her. Her dreams, her goals, her successes, her path in life destroyed by an act that was so callous, heartless, and full of intention by this person to kill her.”

The murder victim, Alexis had been a student at Chapin High School and was a graduate of Newberry Academy. Prior to her death she was working as a trainer at Gold’s Gym. Authorities say, Alexis was transported to a local trauma center and pronounced dead 24 hours later as a result of the gunshot wound to her brain. Officials say Alexis was an organ donor and her organs were transplanted to recipients in need.

Henry has been sentenced to 35 years for Azarigian’s murder and an additional 5 years on the weapons charge. In the state of South Carolina officials say Henry is not eligible for parole.