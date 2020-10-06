Local law enforcement find unique ways to host ‘National Night Out’

(Richland Co., WOLO) —Coronavirus has altered a lot of things we’ve grown accustomed to including, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s ‘National Night Out‘ celebration.

‘National Night Out’ is usually held each August by law enforcement across the county.

‘National Night Out’ gives law enforcement the chance to connect with neighbors, and Tuesday night Richland County didn’t let coronavirus ruin chances for that connection to continue. In fact, they held a drive-thru event this evening at the Meeting Place Towne Centre where people were able to take part in fellowship and free food.

#NNO2020 IS UNDERWAY! It’s a little different this year, but we’re celebrating nonetheless! Show us your National Night Out pics and videos in Richland County! #TeamRCSD pic.twitter.com/gdR4x806An — Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. (@RCSD) October 6, 2020

Sumter Police also held their ‘National Night Out’ Tuesday by asking the community to turn on porch lights from 7 until 9 p.m. as officers rode through participating neighborhoods. Officials say they hope the event helps promote a stronger relationship between police and the community.