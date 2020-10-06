New free coronavirus testing site open in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they teamed up with the Richland County Recreation Commission to bring a new COVID-19 testing site to Columbia. The free testing site is located at Bluff Road Park at 148 Carswell Drive in Columbia and is open now.

Testing is available at this site Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

“This is a drive-through site that’s free,” said Scott Thorpe, Midlands COVID Lead for South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. “The more tests we have, the more accurately we can track the scope of the virus in our community.”

According to DHEC, results are typically available within 24-48 hours. DHEC recommends that anyone who goes out in public be tested at least once a month.