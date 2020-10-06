Single tickets available for remaining Gamecock football games

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Single tickets are now available for the Gamecocks remaining home games.

Today the Athletics Department announced tickets are available for the Auburn, Texas A&M, and Missouri games. UofSC says the tickets will continue to be sold in seating pods to ensure social distancing.

Safety measures have been taken to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

For how to purchase tickets in the remaining home games, visit gamecocksonline.com/sports/2019/1/4/fbtix.aspx.

Categories: Local News, USC Gamecocks
