SLED: Two suspects arrested for Blackville murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they arrested two men in connection with the robbery of the Corner Stop 10 convenience store in Blackville which left one dead.

Officials say 23-year-old Jason Jarmez Smith was charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Authorities also say Shemar McKay Donaldson, 19, was charged with Murder and Armed Robbery.

According to SLED, both men were booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.