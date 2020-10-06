SLED: Suspect involved in Laurens County officer involved shooting charged with attempted murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officers with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division say they arrested a man Monday in connection with a confrontation with deputies in the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office that took place Sunday in Gray Court.

Authorities say 30-year-old Richard Lewis Hill Jr. has been charged with with two counts of Assault/Attempted Murder. He is also charged with Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, Unlawful Carrying of Pistol and Malicious Injury to Personal Property.

Authorities say Hill was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.