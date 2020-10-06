Turn on your porch lights for “National Night Out”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police are asking you to turn your porch lights on for National Night Out Tuesday night.

They’re asking you to leave your lights on from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. as officers ride through participating neighborhoods to promote a stronger relationship between police and the community.

In Richland County, you can be a part of the fun at a drive-through National Night Out event from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday night. It’s happening at Meeting Place Town Centre.

Leaders say the event will feature free food and live entertainment.