Two men arrested in drive-through drug bust in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C., (WOLO) — Orangeburg County deputies say two men were arrested after using a home as a drive-through for selling illegal narcotics.

Ronell Witherspoon and Jordan Walters are both charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to investigators, it happened on 1733 Pineland Street in Vance, S.C., where they watched multiple people driving to a window of the home and buying marijuana.

During a search warrant, deputies seized $1,800 worth of marijuana, cash, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9 mm weapon.