Witness signatures once again required for mail-in absentee ballots

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In the latest development in battle regarding witness signatures on mail-in absentee ballots, the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the requirement for witness signatures on these ballots.

The South Carolina State Election Commission says ballots received through October 7 will be counted regardless if a witness signature is present, but ballots received after this period will require it to count.

To ensure your absentee by mail ballot is counted, the SEC says voters must:

Sign the voter’s oath on the ballot return envelope

Have a witness sign and provide address. Any other person can be a witness.

Return your ballot before 7:00 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can be returned in person or by mail. You should mail your ballot as soon as possible and at least a week before election day to allow time for delivery before the deadline.