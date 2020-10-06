Witness signatures once again required for mail-in absentee ballots

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In the latest development in battle regarding witness signatures on mail-in absentee ballots, the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the requirement for witness signatures on these ballots.

The South Carolina State Election Commission says ballots received through October 7 will be counted regardless if a witness signature is present, but ballots received after this period will require it to count.

To ensure your absentee by mail ballot is counted, the SEC says voters must:

  • Sign the voter’s oath on the ballot return envelope
  • Have a witness sign and provide address.  Any other person can be a witness.
  • Return your ballot before 7:00 p.m. on November 3.  Ballots can be returned in person or by mail.  You should mail your ballot as soon as possible and at least a week before election day to allow time for delivery before the deadline.

 

 

