Witness signatures once again required for mail-in absentee ballots
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In the latest development in battle regarding witness signatures on mail-in absentee ballots, the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the requirement for witness signatures on these ballots.
The South Carolina State Election Commission says ballots received through October 7 will be counted regardless if a witness signature is present, but ballots received after this period will require it to count.
To ensure your absentee by mail ballot is counted, the SEC says voters must:
- Sign the voter’s oath on the ballot return envelope
- Have a witness sign and provide address. Any other person can be a witness.
- Return your ballot before 7:00 p.m. on November 3. Ballots can be returned in person or by mail. You should mail your ballot as soon as possible and at least a week before election day to allow time for delivery before the deadline.